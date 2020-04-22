This 'Quarantine Couture' Instagram Fashion Series Features Incredible Looks From Household Items

It all started on St Patrick’s Day 2020. There would be no parade. New York City was quickly becoming the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, and Governor Andrew Cuomo was taking swift measures, closing schools and canceling mass gatherings.

Laughlin’s social circle consists of Broadway actors, ballerinas, dancers, drag queens and comedians. He remembers the morning that all Broadway theaters officially closed, “it was just terrifying for everyone because this has literally never happened in history.”

It would seem that art was indefinitely put on hold in New York City, but the artists were all at home itching to get creative.

That’s when Laughlin came up with “Quarantine Couture,” a socially-distanced Instagram fashion series that would feature looks created from household items.

“I think it really started from the joy of me wanting to be able to celebrate,” Laughlin explains. “I love to celebrate any holiday and especially now that I’m a grown queer man in New York, I like to take back holidays and celebrate them with drag or costumes and just being silly and fun.”

Laughlin is a lover of fashion, having also styled stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and like many of his friends, he was stuck at home with a closet full of clothes.

He made a request to friends and followers: Put together a St Patrick’s Day-themed look made only from what you can find in your home, and send a video of yourself walking the “runway” to be featured on Laughlin’s Instagram.