If looks could kill, legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban could have murdered an ESPN broadcaster Monday during Georgia’s 65-7 rout of TCU in the college title game. (Watch the video below.)

At halftime, analyst David Pollack hailed Georgia’s top-dog standing over the last few seasons as Saban eyed him with what one viewer called a “death stare.”

Advertisement

“They’ve taken hold of college football,” Pollack said.

Saban listening to Pollack, a former Georgia linebacker, hold forth on the Bulldogs’ dominance was quite a sight.

The Bulldogs beat Saban’s Crimson Tide in the national title game last year between the SEC rivals. Saban’s team didn’t make the College Football Playoff at all this year, while Georgia capped an undefeated season in Los Angeles on Monday.

Sure, Saban was all smiles when he imagined what his former defensive coordinator, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, might have told the Bulldogs in the locker room.

Advertisement

But when he had to hear basically that Georgia is the new Alabama, well, fans had fun with that:

The pain in Nick Saban’s eyes when David Pollack said Georgia is taking over college football 😂 pic.twitter.com/DGZP92hMmE — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 10, 2023

Nick Saban looking at David Pollack saying Georgia taking over college football pic.twitter.com/4pnYMoGYO7 — Danny B. (@DDreamz__) January 10, 2023

How bad did Nick Saban want to punch David Pollack in the face here? pic.twitter.com/QAZuxIr1DM — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 10, 2023

David Pollack may have just awakened a sleeping giant in Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide pic.twitter.com/pESa65CBsE — Off The Deck Sports (@OffTheDeck_) January 10, 2023

Nick Saban catching David Pollack off air after he said “Georgia has taken over college football” pic.twitter.com/ojfnGvfOMx — Dr. Gabe Willis (@drgabewillis) January 10, 2023

Advertisement

David Pollack just sticking it to Nick Saban on set. pic.twitter.com/dVJCIR1Nly — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 10, 2023

Nick Saban with the Death Stare on David Pollack is the highlight of the #NationalChampionship #GoDawgs #RollTide pic.twitter.com/5tgC0vCfgt — Jay Betsill (@TheFamousJay) January 10, 2023

Translation of what David Pollock said to Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/ZG6WqWg1gA https://t.co/2KZk1y8NDw — The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) January 10, 2023