What's Hot

Watch Chris Hemsworth Go On A Date With His 'Elderly' Wife To Confront Fears About Aging

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Biggest Sore Spots With A Brutal Reality Check

House Adopts Rules Weakening Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority

Gwyneth Paltrow Has Obnoxious Response To Hailey Bieber Wearing A ‘Nepo Baby’ Shirt

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The One Celebrity Who’d Leave Her ‘Starstruck,’ And … Huh?

An Ohio Measles Outbreak Could Be A Warning Sign

Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized In Florida After Supporters Storm Brazil’s Congress, Wife Says

Rock Legend Robert Plant Explains The Led Zeppelin Moment That Brought Him To Tears

What Is Child Endangerment? When Leaving Your Child Alone Becomes A Crime.

George Santos Now Accused Of Extensive Lies About Campaign Finances

Virginia Police: 6-Year-old Shot Teacher Who Was Teaching Class

SportsAlabamaESPNCollege Football

Nick Saban's 'Death Stare' As ESPN Analyst Praises Georgia's Dominance Is Damn Funny

The legendary Alabama coach got ribbed for his expression as David Pollack anointed Georgia the new standard in college football.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

If looks could kill, legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban could have murdered an ESPN broadcaster Monday during Georgia’s 65-7 rout of TCU in the college title game. (Watch the video below.)

At halftime, analyst David Pollack hailed Georgia’s top-dog standing over the last few seasons as Saban eyed him with what one viewer called a “death stare.”

“They’ve taken hold of college football,” Pollack said.

Saban listening to Pollack, a former Georgia linebacker, hold forth on the Bulldogs’ dominance was quite a sight.

The Bulldogs beat Saban’s Crimson Tide in the national title game last year between the SEC rivals. Saban’s team didn’t make the College Football Playoff at all this year, while Georgia capped an undefeated season in Los Angeles on Monday.

Sure, Saban was all smiles when he imagined what his former defensive coordinator, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, might have told the Bulldogs in the locker room.

But when he had to hear basically that Georgia is the new Alabama, well, fans had fun with that:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community