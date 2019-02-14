Nickelodeon Is Bringing 'All That' Back, 'SNL’s' Kenan Thompson To Executive Produce

Nickelodeon plans to revive its popular sketch comedy series “All That,” which first aired in the 1990s, Variety reported Thursday.

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson, a veteran of the original “All That” series, will reportedly serve as executive producer for the new show, which will feature a new cast. Nickelodeon celebrated the news by tweeting out the Variety report on Thursday morning.

🚨 ALL THAT IS COMING BACK🚨https://t.co/ivPJyJpLl9 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) February 14, 2019

“All That” ― a variety and sketch comedy show not unlike “SNL,” but with an adolescent cast ― originally premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons before going off the air in 2005.

Thompson, who is the longest-running “SNL” cast member (and highly regarded by his colleagues there), was one of the early cast members of “All That,” alongside performers like Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Server and Kel Mitchell.

The series was known for popular sketches like Denberg’s recurring segment “Vital Information,” where the actress would offer aphorisms and advice of sometimes questionable utility. (“If your teacher gives you an F, it’s wrong to say, ‘Well, what’d you expect, moron? I didn’t study.’”)

“All That” also sparked a number of spin-off Nickelodeon shows, including “Kenan & Kel,” “The Amanda Show” with Amanda Bynes, and “The Nick Cannon Show.”

Thompson told Variety that “All That” kicked off his career.

“It means everything to me,” he said. “It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity.”

Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon, told Variety that network executives plan to “bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of ‘All That’ to the world.”