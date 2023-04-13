Nicki Minaj To Star In Animated Comic Book Series ‘Lady Danger’

Nicki Minaj is stepping into the world of animation.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is gearing up to star in and executive produce the animated series, “Lady Danger,” based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name written by Alex de Campi, Deadline reported on Thursday.

The upcoming Amazon Freevee series will also be executive produced by 50 Cent via his G-Unit Films and Television Inc. production company. In addition, Brian Sher, Paul Young and Mike Griffin for Make Good Content are also executive producers.

Advertisement

For the morning crowd: my comic LADY DANGER is getting made into a series by 50 Cent (via his production company G-Unit) with Nicki Minaj exec producing and voicing one of the major characters. It’ll be on FreeVee. Here’s a little more about it, and what’s happening! pic.twitter.com/lbNd6BwYoF — Alex de Campi (@alexdecampi) April 13, 2023

In recent years, 50 Cent has earned quite the roster of film credits, famously producing hit shows such as “Power” and “BMF.”

On Wednesday, the “Candy Shop” rapper couldn’t hold back his excitement over the new project and shared the news about his fellow New York emcee in a series of Instagram posts.

“What you doing today, we working @nickiminaj South Side you already know what it is. … I don’t miss,” the 47-year-old hitmaker wrote in one post.

Advertisement

Echoing her elation, the “Super Freaky Girl” musician commented on his post, writing: “Big Queens sh*t. They want action? Tell my n!gg@z cause a scene.”

Set in the year 2075, “Lady Danger” follows an “agent who is left for dead by her team after discovering a dangerous secret, only to be resurrected as Lady Danger, an afrofuturistic ass-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention), who must conceal her true identity while she fights villains who are destroying the earth and its vulnerable inhabitants.”

Minaj is hardly a voice acting rookie. She’s starred in numerous popular TV shows and movies such as “The Cleveland Show,” 2012’s “Ice Age: Continental Drift” and 2019’s “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”

So far plot details are on the hush-hush, but that didn’t stop fans from storming Twitter to praise the star over her upcoming series.

Advertisement

Nicki Minaj & 50 Cent are executive producing an animated series based on the Lady Danger comics. It's so unexpected of them to collab in this way, but I love to see it 🙌🏾. pic.twitter.com/qAHvBaWH4e — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) April 13, 2023

“And the Emmy for outstanding voice acting goes to.. NICKI MINAJ, LADY DANGER”

pic.twitter.com/Q88QvtCpJm — zy is back from the dead (@bussyungodly) April 12, 2023

It's ALWAYS a serve when Nicki does action-based stuff 😍 And her voice acting is incredible, I'm so excited for Lady Danger I can't contain myself 😩 @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/VTO1qxePjc — ☁️Leah☁️ (@nickislesbian) April 13, 2023

.@NICKIMINAJ is going back to voice acting!! And it’s based on Lady Danger, too??? pic.twitter.com/5M9buMk58t — Gaeman Targaryen (@IsDreSerious) April 13, 2023

Written by executive producers Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson, “Lady Danger” has yet to secure a release date.