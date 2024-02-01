Nicki Minaj Is Cozying Up To A White Supremacist — And It’s A Good Reminder For Us All

In a shocking development, after the release of her bombshell memoir, “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears has seemingly publicly apologized…to Justin Timberlake. Following the performance of his single “Selfish” on the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Spears reposted a video on Instagram of Fallon and Timberlake’s latest skit, praising his new music. Candidly, I don’t know if I’d be as gracious to an ex-boyfriend — especially not one who responds by apologizing “to absolutely f**king nobody” — but that is why Britney is Britney. Find out what else Spears said from HuffPost’s senior trends reporter Kelby Vera.

Media mogul Issa Rae is shedding light on how the entertainment industry has abandoned Black stories, despite lofty commitments to bolster diversity after 2020. Covering the January 2024 issue of PORTER , Rae spoke to author Otegha Uwagba about the recent cancellation of many Black television series, her intent to become a more independent creator , and much more. In a Time Magazine exclusive , after the bitter end of “Rap Sh!t,” Rae announced she is working on two new HBO shows, including one she’ll write and star in.

Elmo asked everyone how they were doing, and the internet trauma-dumped on him. That’s it, that’s the tweet. On Monday, our favorite friendly red Muppet tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” Apparently, not well! Not well at all, dear. Hell, journalist Séamus Malekafzali wrote, “Elmo I’m gonna be real I am at my fucking limit.” HuffPost’s Elyse Wanshel reported on some of the most brutally honest yet hilarious responses from this ordeal. *sighs* Bless Elmo’s heart.

Speaking of the internet, America, we have an AI problem — which ex-Googler and Ethiopian-American Timnit Gebru has been calling out for ages. Last week, sexually explicit deepfakes of Taylor Swift, which were likely a product of AI, were widely circulated online. Since then, New York state congresswoman Rep. Yvette Clark (D) has called for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to find a solution to an issue that has affected thousands of women. HuffPost’s Marita Vlachou reported the full details.