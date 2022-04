“ Carpool Karaoke ” returned to “The Late Late Show With James Corden ” following a two-year pandemic-enforced hiatus on Wednesday, and Nicki Minaj brought her British accent along for the ride.

The “Anaconda” rapper imitated Adele and mashed up the British singer-songwriter’s own 2016 appearance on Corden’s show. She also played the clarinet and revealed the ice-cold way she tackles anxiety.