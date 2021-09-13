Nicki Minaj Declines To Get Vaccinated For Met Gala

Monday night’s Met Gala is expected to attract some of the world’s most famous fashionistas, but Nicki Minaj won’t be one of them.

The hip-hop entertainer announced via Twitter on Monday that she wouldn’t be attending the swanky shindig because she didn’t think getting the vaccination was necessary to attend.

This is in spite of the fact that she previously tested positive for COVID-19, according to E!Online.

But Minaj isn’t saying no to the vaccine. She says she’ll get the shot once she believes she’s done enough research.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj then related a dubious-sounding anecdote about how her cousin won’t get the coronavirus vaccine because a friend got the shot and “his testicles became swollen.”

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj did concede she’d probably get the vaccine once she goes back on tour.

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Considering the vaccines have kept a lot of people from dying, many Twitter users had questions about her “research.”

Legitimately cannot wait to see what the research is. https://t.co/rzojZ8FzTJ — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 13, 2021

What kind of research does a celebraty do? It's clearly not in a laboratory. https://t.co/ZetDW1BOMC — hagwil hayetsk (@charlesmenzies) September 13, 2021

Also waiting for the results of her research on the polio vaccine. https://t.co/tJNh1hwkx7 — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) September 13, 2021

This is like a Pfizer scientist announcing they will pivot to a rap career. Not saying it can't be done, but maybe something best left to the professionals. https://t.co/lOrhn0Pteg — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 13, 2021

My anaconda don't

My anaconda don't

My anaconda don't want none give me some ivermectin hon https://t.co/K9cyVajJUL — Critical Dawson Leery Theory (@jacobtwop) September 13, 2021

Like an asteroid, this tweet hurtles toward the Twitter talking point "if it weren't for Republican misinformation, U.S. adults would be 100% vaccinated." https://t.co/jTc9GUTIbV — Fred Bauer (@fredbauerblog) September 13, 2021

For the record, all three vaccines currently being used in the U.S. have shown NO impacts on fertility in men or women. Early studies from the CDC even show mothers can pass some immunity to their children if they are vaccinated. https://t.co/oTmcuuTBst — Dr. Allison Arwady (@DrArwady) September 13, 2021