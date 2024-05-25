Nicki Minaj Detained At Amsterdam Airport For Allegedly Carrying Drugs

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Nicki Minaj has been freed after being detained in Amsterdam for allegedly carrying marijuana.

The “Anaconda” rapper shared multiple videos Saturday from Schiphol Airport, in which authorities could be heard saying that she was under arrest. The Grammy nominee, who is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, reportedly postponed a U.K. tour date this weekend as a result.

The first recording, shared on Instagram, was filmed from inside her minivan. The clip began with Minaj stating, “Tell me again,” before an official said, “Police officer told me we have to offload all the luggage and search everything.”

When she asked why her bags weren’t searched before the airport loaded them on her plane, the official said it was a “random” check. In her second video — which has been reshared on X, formerly Twitter — officers can be seen apparently confirming her arrest.

“We have to go to the police station,” an officer said in the clip.

The authorities could be heard ordering her to stop filming and enter a police van, spurring Minaj to explain that she’s waiting for her lawyer — which one officer said she can do from the precinct. The footage ends with Minaj acquiescing and entering their vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee military police has since told TMZ that Minaj was arrested for possession of “soft drugs.” She later confirmed on X that she was traveling with prerolled joints.

Nicki Minaj is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

“Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls,” she wrote on the platform. “Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him.”

“This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal,” Minaj said in a follow-up post.

She was released from custody hours after her detainment began.