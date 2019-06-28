Nicki Minaj Conjures Rap Magic From Random Words On 'Tonight Show'

Here’s a vivid example of why Nicki Minaj raps for a living.
In a game of “Wheel of Freestyle” on “The Tonight Show” Thursday, Minaj was given random words to conjure into a freestyle rap on the spot. And we mean random: Hexagon. Yeti. Edible Arrangement.
The “Anaconda” performer appeared to shrink from the challenge at first. But once the beat started, she morphed into the fierce hip-hop queen that she is.
Her improv blew away host Jimmy Fallon.
Watch why in the clip above.
