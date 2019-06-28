ENTERTAINMENT

Nicki Minaj Conjures Rap Magic From Random Words On 'Tonight Show'

Host Jimmy Fallon was floored by the hip-hop star's improv in a game of "Wheel of Freestyle."

Here’s a vivid example of why Nicki Minaj raps for a living.

In a game of “Wheel of Freestyle” on “The Tonight Show” Thursday, Minaj was given random words to conjure into a freestyle rap on the spot. And we mean random: Hexagon. Yeti. Edible Arrangement.

The “Anaconda” performer appeared to shrink from the challenge at first. But once the beat started, she morphed into the fierce hip-hop queen that she is.

Her improv blew away host Jimmy Fallon.

Watch why in the clip above.

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Nicki Minaj Jimmy Fallon Late Night Shows Hip Hop Music Freestyle Rap
CONVERSATIONS