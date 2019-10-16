Worst Retiree Ever Nicki Minaj Is Teaming Up With Adele For 'Epic' New Song

Retirement turns out to be a bit busier for Nicki Minaj than for most. After announcing last month that she’s done with music, the rapper revealed she’s got a new song in the pipeline.

Minaj said Tuesday that she’s teaming up with Adele on the British songstress’ highly anticipated new album for an “epic” new song.

Asked by “Entertainment Tonight” if she planned to collaborate with Adele any time soon, the “Queen” rapper answered: “Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo.”

“But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her,” she continued. “And that we already shot a video. And it’s an epic song! Ahh!”

Minaj shocked fans in September with an announcement that she planned to pause her music career and start a family with fiancé Kenneth Petty.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE.”

She later apologized for the “abrupt and insensitive” tweet, and promised to elaborate on her post-music plans on a future episode of her Apple Beats 1 “Queen Radio” show. Fans, however, are still waiting for an explanation of the retirement announcement.

But it wasn’t long before Minaj returned to help with the PnB Rock song “Fendi,” which also features Murda Beatz.

And she’s set to make an appearance on the star-studded soundtrack for the new “Charlie’s Angels” movie with a track called “Bad To You,” along with frequent collaborator Normani.

Rumors that Minaj was partnering with Adele on a new song started buzzing this week when the rapper shared a video of herself lip-syncing to Adele’s hit single “Hello.”

The feeling is, of course, mutual between the hitmakers. Adele, a longtime Minaj fan, has rapped her iconic verse off Kanye West’s track “Monster” on multiple occasions.

Adele, a 15-time Grammy winner, is working on the release of her fourth studio album four years. Her previous album “25” soared to the top of the charts in November 2015.