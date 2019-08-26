Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj Join Planned Parenthood's 'Bans Off My Body' Campaign

Nearly 140 musicians are joining Planned Parenthood’s “Bans Off My Body” campaign to battle restrictions on legal abortion.
Artists Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Beck, Bon Iver, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Nine Inch Nails, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan, Hayley Kiyoko, Kacey Musgraves and Dua Lipa are just a few of the stars joining the fight. The artists were featured in a full-page Billboard ad over the weekend in the campaign’s musical iteration, “Band Together, Bans Off.”
The goal of the Bans Off campaign is to raise awareness about restrictive anti-abortion measures passed in several states over the last year — and gather 500,000 signatures on an online petition opposing limits on abortion rights in time for the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade in January.
Planned Parenthood also plans to spread the word at music festivals with the help of the supporting musicians.
“Abortion access and reproductive health and rights are under attack like never before, and we need everyone to fight back,” Planned Parenthood’s president, Alexis McGill, said in a statement.
“Planned Parenthood is grateful to these artists for using their incredible platforms to declare that our bodies are our own — if they are not, we can never be truly free or equal,”
