Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj Join Planned Parenthood's 'Bans Off My Body' Campaign

Nearly 140 musicians are joining Planned Parenthood’s “Bans Off My Body” campaign to battle restrictions on legal abortion.

The goal of the Bans Off campaign is to raise awareness about restrictive anti-abortion measures passed in several states over the last year — and gather 500,000 signatures on an online petition opposing limits on abortion rights in time for the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade in January.

Planned Parenthood also plans to spread the word at music festivals with the help of the supporting musicians.

Our bodies are our own. If they are not, we can not be truly free. Or equal.



Join us & @ppfa @ppact — sign the petition & tell politicians to get their #BansOffMyBody:https://t.co/sN2wtDmacJ pic.twitter.com/CILxLdKejw — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) August 26, 2019

“Abortion access and reproductive health and rights are under attack like never before, and we need everyone to fight back,” Planned Parenthood’s president, Alexis McGill, said in a statement.

“Planned Parenthood is grateful to these artists for using their incredible platforms to declare that our bodies are our own — if they are not, we can never be truly free or equal,”

Check out the list of participating artists here.

US Friends: 25 MILLION. That’s how many women live in a state where abortion could be outlawed if Roe is overturned. Join me & Planned Parenthood and tell politicians: get your #BansOffMyBody. Text BANSOFF to 22422 to sign the petition. @ppfa @ppact https://t.co/skIzjBgcyG pic.twitter.com/wIxEaDCiXb — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 24, 2019

Other supporters of #BansOffMyBody include Nine Inch Nails, St. Vincent, John Legend, The 1975, Carly Rae Jepsen, Queens of the Stone Age, Sleater-Kinney, Demi Lovato, HAIM. https://t.co/zmjpUoqkhM — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) August 27, 2019

Today, over 130 musicians and artists are standing with Planned Parenthood.



Who’s with us? Sign the petition: text BANSOFF to 22422https://t.co/U2p6qUYBKL#bansoffmybody pic.twitter.com/bBXqaweQ5A — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) August 26, 2019