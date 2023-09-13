Nicki Minaj Sends Fans Into A Frenzy Performing Brand New Song At VMAs

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Nicki Minaj brought more than just her Barbie energy to the MTV Video Music Awards.

On Tuesday, the iconic rapper teased fans with the promise of bringing a “very special gift” to the ceremony. And in true Nicki fashion, she delivered that plus more.

While hitting the stage, the queen surprised the crowd by putting on an ethereal performance of her latest single, “Last Time I Saw You,” which is slated to appear on her upcoming album “Pink Friday 2.”

Donned in sultry lace lingerie which she covered with a massive black jacket, Minaj showed off her singing chops with the song’s emotional lyrics.

Much to her fans’ surprise, she then told the audience, “MTV, it wouldn’t be right if I didn’t give you a ‘Pink Friday 2’ exclusive,” before diving into her unreleased tune.

“These bitches ain’t better than me,” she rapped. “You said you look up to her, but really you look up to me.”

Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday in Newark, New Jersey. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Minaj, who hosted the VMAs for the second year in a row, is set to grace the stage again later in the evening alongside several hip-hop legends, including Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Doug E. Fresh and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels to honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

She took home the award for Best Hip-Hop for her hit song, “Super Freaky Girl,” and also received six award nods, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Last year, the “Barbie World” rapper, who scored the coveted 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, ignited the stage at the VMAs draped in all pink after keeping fans awaiting her return to the ceremony for four years.

In a stunning performance, Nicki took us all down memory lane by performing some of her top hits, including “Beez in the Trap,” “Moment 4 Lyfe,” “Super Bass,” and her iconic “Monster” verse.

“Pink Friday 2” is set to release on Nov. 17.