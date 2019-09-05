Nicki Minaj Shocks Fans By Announcing She’s Retiring From Music

Rap queen Nicki Minaj has seemingly abdicated her throne, announcing in a tweet that she plans to retire from music.
“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” she wrote on Thursday. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me.”
She ended the message with a shoutout to her famously loyal fanbase called the Barbz, adding, “Love you for LIFE.”
Representatives for the rapper did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
The “Megatron” rapper, 36, has long been open about her desire to start a family, especially since making things official with fiancé Kenneth “Zoo” Petty in December.
The two have been dating since 2018, and Petty has made frequent appearances on her social media accounts. The rapper even changed her name on Twitter to Mrs. Petty earlier this month.
On her Queen Radio show in June, Minaj revealed that she and Petty had acquired a marriage license and intended to wed within “about 80 days.”
But she’s also been teasing that a follow-up to her fourth studio album “Queen” was in the works, explaining that she was putting the music before wedding planning.
“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” Minaj said on the show in August.
“I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out,” she continued.
Earlier this week, Minaj appeared in the video for Megan Thee Stallion’s anthemic “Hot Girl Summer” alongside Ty Dolla $ign.
Minaj’s fans on social media were understandably rocked by news of her retirement, pounding the stan alarm and hoping the rapper might reconsider.