Nicki Minaj’s “Ballgate” saga is getting even nuttier: The rapper claims she got a White House invite, but the Biden administration says it only offered her a phone call.

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

A White House spokesperson did confirm that officials had reached out to Minaj, but not for an onsite visit.

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” the spokesperson said in a statement to HuffPost.

The singer went viral on Monday after saying that one of the reasons she was cautious about getting a shot is because her cousin in Trinidad supposedly has a friend whose testicles became swollen after getting the vaccine.

