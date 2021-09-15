Nicki Minaj’s “Ballgate” saga is getting even nuttier: The rapper claims she got a White House invite, but the Biden administration says it only offered her a phone call.
Minaj tweeted on Wednesday that she had been invited to the White House, presumably to discuss her reluctance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
A White House spokesperson did confirm that officials had reached out to Minaj, but not for an onsite visit.
“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” the spokesperson said in a statement to HuffPost.
The singer went viral on Monday after saying that one of the reasons she was cautious about getting a shot is because her cousin in Trinidad supposedly has a friend whose testicles became swollen after getting the vaccine.
Numerous experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and the minister of health for Trinidad and Tobago, where Minaj is originally from, shot down the likelihood of that anecdote being true.
Minaj also got into Twitter wars over her claim with everyone from MSNBC’s Joy Reid and conservative media personality Meghan McCain to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Meanwhile, she got support from Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
“I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business,” Minaj tweeted Wednesday at the prospect of a White House visit. “I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human.”