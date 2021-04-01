'Young Sheldon' Mourns Death Of Show's Hairstylist At 45 In Moving Tribute

“Young Sheldon” heaped praise on Nickole Jones, the sitcom’s beloved hairstylist who died of cancer at age 45.

Jones, who was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding hairstyling from a previous gig on “Big Little Lies,” died March 25 in Los Angeles, Deadline reported. She is survived by her spouse, Jen, and their four children, a GoFundMe page set up by fellow stylist Anya Brewster noted.

She had also built a loving family on “Young Sheldon,” the CBS “Big Bang Theory” spinoff about the youth of Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper character.

“It is an incredible feeling to work where the people you are surrounded with truly feel like family,” read a tribute posted Sunday to the Instagram account of Iain Armitage, who plays young Sheldon. “The hard part of this kind of love is when you have to say goodbye. Iain first met Ms Nickole on Big Little Lies on his very first day as an actor. The kids on BLL were fascinated with her flawless makeup and gorgeous nails and also responded to the fun atmosphere she created.”

The post included several snaps of Armitage with Jones.

“Iain was thrilled when she came to Young Sheldon- he felt like he’d won the lottery,” the entry continued. “She was so talented, but also so incredibly kind and made everything she touched more beautiful. We are bereft and miss everything about her so much, especially her thoughtfulness and her laughter.”

Jones also had extensive stints on “The Mindy Project” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”