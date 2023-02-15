What's Hot

World Newsscotlandnicola sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon Set To Resign As Scottish First Minister

The Scottish National Party leader is expected to make a formal announcement this morning.
Sophia Sleigh

Deputy Political Editor of HuffPost UK.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.
Pool via Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon is set to resign as Scotland’s first minister, the BBC and Sky News reported.

The Scottish National Party leader will step down after more than eight years in the role, the BBC reported.

She is expected to make a formal announcement at a press conference in Edinburgh at 11 a.m. local time.

Sturgeon has been first minister since November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond following the independence referendum.

She has been the country’s longest-serving first minister.

Just three weeks ago Sturgeon insisted she was “nowhere near” ready to quit as Scotland’s first minister.

Sturgeon also told the BBC last month she would “like to think” she would be the leader to take Scotland out of the UK.

Her party has recently been embroiled in a row over gender recognition.

BBC chief political correspondent Nick Eardley reported a source close to Sturgeon saying: “She’s had enough.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

