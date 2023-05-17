Nicolas Cage’s Viral New Role In ‘Dead By Daylight’ Game Sparks Mixed Reactions On Twitter

Nicolas Cage is joining the cast of the popular video game “Dead by Daylight,” and Twitter users can’t stop ruminating over the seemingly random pick.
On Wednesday, the multiplayer horror game’s developer, Behaviour Interactive, shared a teaser trailer featuring the Oscar winner.
“It’s the performance of a lifetime. Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage. Coming to a realm near you. Learn more on July 5th,” the Canadian gaming studio captioned the post, which showed off Cage’s in-game model.
“There is nothing more powerful than imagination,” the star says in the trailer. “It can shape the fabric of reality ... transforming everything you think you may know.”
In the slasher multiplayer game, one player takes on the role of a killer who stalks and plots to slaughter a team of four survivors before they can work together to escape death.
Though the game notoriously features its own exclusive monsters such as the Hillbilly and the Hag, the “Face Off” star is reportedly set to play himself in the role of a survivor, according to Eurogamer.
After the teaser dropped, Twitter users held no punches, taking to the app to voice their mixed reactions over the actor’s casting.
Cage’s appearance also marks the first time a celebrity has ever been included in the game since its release in 2016.
Back in March, a “Dead by Daylight” feature film adaptation was announced.
The production studios Blumhouse (“Get Out”) and Atomic Monster Productions (“M3GAN”), which was founded by horror master James Wan, are teaming up to bring the film to the big screen. A release date for the upcoming film has not yet been announced.