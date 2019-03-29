Nicolas Cage Seeks Annulment 4 Days After Marrying Girlfriend Erika Koike

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment just four days after tying the knot with his makeup artist girlfriend Erika Koike, according to court documents filed in Clark County, Nevada.

Cage obtained a marriage license on March 23, wed that same day at Weddings at Bellagio in the Bellagio casino on the Vegas Strip and filed the annulment request on March 27, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. If the court refuses his request, he wants a divorce, the filing noted.

Cage and Koike, 35, had been together for at least a year, according to The Blast, which was the first outlet to report the annulment request. It’s unclear why the two split.

Nicolas Cage Sports Wild Zebra Print Jacket for Date with Erika Koike (via @JustJared) https://t.co/bUdDPOYwhb — TMZ (@TMZ) May 27, 2018

This was Cage’s fourth marriage. He was married for six years to his first wife, actress Patricia Arquette. He wed singer Lisa Marie Presley in 2002, but filed for divorce three months later, People magazine reported. Cage was married to his third wife, Alice Kim, for 12 years. They had a son, Kal-El, in 2005 and divorced in 2016. (Kal-El’s “acting debut” at the age of 13 last year was as the voice of a young Bruce Wayne in “Teen Titans Go! to the Movies.”)

“It was a shocker for me,” Cage said of his breakup with Kim in an interview with the Guardian last year. “I definitely didn’t see it coming.”