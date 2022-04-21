Nicolas Cage Spills The Beans On His 'Impossibly Strange' Former Pet

What does it mean if you have a dream about a two-headed eagle? According to Nicolas Cage, it’s a sign you should buy a two-headed snake.

The “National Treasure” actor was asked by Jimmy Kimmel about his former pet, a two-headed gopher snake.

Advertisement

“Does that make me impossibly strange, that I had a two-headed snake?” Cage said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday. “I did. And it’s weird.”

Cage said he had been dreaming about two-headed eagles, “and one night, I had this dream, and the next day, my manager at the time got this phone call” from someone selling a two-headed snake. So he bought it for around $80,000.

But then things became tricky.

“It would fight, and one head was more dominant than the other,” Cage said. “Why, I don’t know, it was going to the same stomach. But I would have to put a spatula between the two heads to feed them and it just got a little too freaky.”

Advertisement