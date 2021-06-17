“Who has my pig?”

That’s the crucial question posed by Nicolas Cage in the new trailer for his upcoming movie “Pig.”

The drama, also produced by Cage, follows an Oregonian former chef and mushroom enthusiast who lives in the forest with his beloved truffle-hunting pig, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Someone pignaps her, and Cage’s character sets off to track them down and save his porcine companion.

While several sites have noted that the premise is reminiscent of Keanu Reeves’ quest to find his dog in “John Wick,” there are also some major “Liam Neeson searching for his daughter in ‘Taken’” vibes. (Cage definitely has a very particular set of skills, chief of which is starring in absolutely off-the-wall movies.)

Twitter rutted in delight at the trailer:

NICOLAS CAGE IS TRENDING BECAUSE HE LOST HIS PIG SOMEBODY PUT OUT A HAMBER ALERT — Doug! (Jeopardy! Airplane! Mother! Cleghorne!) (@DougBenson) June 17, 2021

not just national truffle treasure hunter nicolas cage

former michelin star restaurant chef nicolas cage who is now national truffle treasure hunter nicolas cage searching for his truffle pig



the layers here — darth™ (@darth) June 17, 2021

All of us seeing the new nicolas cage movie trailer where he *checks notes* loses a pig pic.twitter.com/eWRhip4MC3 — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) June 17, 2021

I think at this point we don't even recoil anymore when we see a premise for a Nicolas Cage movie. Yeah, of course he plays a truffle hunter looking for his kidnapped pig. Naturally. https://t.co/GiaXmYEeGt — Echo | METROID DREAD ACTUALLY EXIST HOLY FUCK (@EchoSaefir) June 17, 2021

I think Liam Neeson should help Nicolas Cage find his pig and blame it on Harrison Ford. Or at least that's the movie I would watch. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 17, 2021

nicolas cage saying “i’m looking for a truffle pig” is already a classic line in cinema for me https://t.co/xz7lBzPFEI — sebastian castillo (@bartlebytaco) June 17, 2021

We just hope the pig’s OK at the end.