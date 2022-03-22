Nicolas Cage Reveals The Names He’s Picked Out For His Baby On The Way

Nicolas Cage won’t be borrowing from comic books to name his next child.

The “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” star, who is expecting with wife Riko Shibata, says the names he’s picked out are inspired by family.

In a profile published Tuesday, Cage told GQ he plans to name his future bundle of joy Akira Francesco if it’s a boy, or Lennon Augie if it’s a girl.

“Augie was my father’s nickname,” he told the magazine. “And my uncle [director Francis Ford Coppola] has decided to change his name to Francesco.”

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata at the "Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" premiere earlier this month. SUZANNE CORDEIRO via Getty Images

The baby-to-be will be his first with Shibata, whom the “Pig” star married last year in Las Vegas. Cage has two sons from prior relationships, Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16. The name Kal-El is Superman’s birth name, and Cage is a big fan of the comic.

The 58-year-old “Leaving Las Vegas” star is also a big fan of marriage. Previously he was married to actor Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley (daughter of Elvis Presley), Alice Kim and Erika Koike. His marriage with Shibata, 27, is his fifth — and Cage told GQ it is his last.

“I am a romantic, and when I’m in love, I want to give that person everything I can,” he said. “It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me. … I mean, this is not happening again. This is it. This is it.”

Regardless, Cage does seem pretty thrilled about the arrival of a new child.

“I think it’s so sweet,” Cage said as he excitedly showed GQ a photo of a two-month sonogram on his phone. “It’s like a little edamame. A little bean.”

To read the full profile — which includes a very interesting tidbit about him buying a two-headed snake for $80,000 — head over to GQ.