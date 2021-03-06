Nicolas Cage Married For Fifth Time, Says He And Riko Shibata Are 'Very Happy'

Nicolas Cage has found himself moonstruck again, revealing that he married his girlfriend, Riko Shibata, last month.

“It’s true, and we are very happy,” the 57-year-old actor said in a statement to People magazine.

The pair got hitched at a “small and intimate wedding” the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on Feb. 16, a day chosen to honor the birthday of Cage’s late father. The couple exchanged both Shinto and Catholic vows and the ceremony included haiku poems as well as the poetry of Walt Whitman.

Cage and Shibata, 26, met in Shiga, Japan, more than a year ago, according to Vanity Fair. They were photographed February 2020 ― with Shibata at the time identified only as a “mystery woman” ― paying a visit to the pyramid-shaped mausoleum Cage constructed in New Orleans to eventually entomb his dead body.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Nicolas Cage in 2018.

Cage had announced the couple’s in August while appearing on his brother Marc “The Cope” Coppola’s radio show, USA Today reported.

“She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for six months,” said Cage, who lives in Las Vegas. “We’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, ‘Look, I wanna marry you,’ and we got engaged on FaceTime.”

The proposal included a black diamond engagement ring that Cage sent via FedEx.

This is the fifth time the “Wild at Heart” actor has been married. He was previously wedded to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim and Erica Koike. His most recent marriage, to Koike, wasn’t quite gone in 60 seconds, but it did last for only four days before Cage filed for an annulment. He said was too drunk to understand what was happening when the wedding occurred.

Cage and Kim, who were married from 2004 to 2016, remain friends, and she attended his wedding to Shibata. Cage and Kim’s son, 15-year-old Kal-El ― named after Superman’s birth name ― also attended.