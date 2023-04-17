Nicolas Cage Is Sorry About That Infamous 1988 Scene: 'I'll Never Do That Again'

Screen icon Nicolas Cage says he now regrets one of his most memorable ― and, perhaps, most unsettling ― scenes.

It’s that time he ate a cockroach for the 1988 cult classic “Vampire’s Kiss.”

“I’ll never do that again,” Cage told Yahoo Entertainment. “I’m sorry I did it at all.”

(The infamous scene is on YouTube, for those with heartier stomachs.)

Cage plays Dracula in the new film “Renfield,” where insect-eating also features prominently.

Just not by Cage.

Nicholas Hoult, who plays the title role of Dracula’s familiar, eats bugs throughout the movie.

“I had crickets that were actually quite yummy,” he said. “They were like salt and vinegar flavored or like barbecue-smoky flavored. They were fine. The potato bug didn’t dry out so good and that tasted every bit of bug.”