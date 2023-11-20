Hockey Fight Ends In Totally Unexpected Way

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A fight on Sunday between two NHL enforcers suddenly ended in a gentlemen’s agreement between the two to stop brawling. (Watch the video below.)

Nicolas Deslauriers of the Philadelphia Flyers and Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets dropped gloves and punched each other for about 45 seconds.

Advertisement

Deslauriers then tapped Olivier respectfully on the helmet, and Olivier returned the gesture. The two briefly embraced face to face and skated off the ice.

The announcer seemed delighted at the mutually decided stoppage.

They agreed to stop fighting mid-brawl😂 pic.twitter.com/cHWNNHgn5c — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 20, 2023

That the two would be trading blows is no surprise. Before the season, The Hockey News ranked Deslauriers as the No. 2 enforcer in the league and Olivier made honorable mention.

The two fought last season as well with the Blue Jackets coming out on top 5-2 in that match.