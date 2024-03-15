“Baywatch” alum Nicole Eggert shaved her head in a video she shared Thursday, getting the thumbs-up from celebrity pals as she battles breast cancer.
Eggert, 52, holds up the electric clipper and begins shearing off her hair to the Beastie Boys’ rebellious anthem “Fight For Your Right.”
The footage speeds up and she gets help to finish the task, prompting a smile from Eggert, who then rubs her scalp.
“Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are,” Eggert wrote with the clip, quoting therapist Madeleine Eames.
The actor’s famous friends sent her positive vibes in the comments.
“Sending you a big hug,” former “Beverly Hills 90210″ star Jennie Garth wrote.
“You have the most grace. It’s inspiring and I appreciate you,” Alyssa Milano said.
Fellow “Baywatch” alum Erika Eleniak praised Eggert for being “BAD.ASS.”
Eggert announced her diagnosis in January and said she was overcome by fear that it had spread through treatment delays.
She has a grown daughter, Dilyn, but she said she remains the sole caregiver of younger daughter Keegan.
“It immediately made me realize, there’s just no succumbing to this,” she told People.
Eggert, who also starred in the 1980s sitcom “Charles in Charge,” later told “Inside Edition” that the cancer had progressed to her lymph nodes. She expressed regret for getting breast implants while she played lifeguard Summer Quinn on “Baywatch” from 1992 to ’94. She said the augmentation perhaps made the cancer more difficult to detect, the show reported.