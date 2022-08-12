Nicole Kidman Sweetly Reacts To Emma Roberts Gushing Over Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman offered Emma Roberts a playful gesture of support over the two actors’ shared admiration of country music star Keith Urban, Kidman’s husband.

Urban is currently wowing audiences around the world on his Speed of Now Tour, which kicked off April 28 in Birmingham, England. After taking in one of the four-time Grammy winner’s recent concerts, Roberts gushed about the experience to her fans.

The actor shared a photo on Instagram that showed her dancing by the stage, with the caption “I 💙 @keithurban.”

As of Friday, the image had received around 80,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Most of Roberts’ followers, however, seemed most interested in Kidman’s reply: “I understand how you feel.”

Instagram/Emma Roberts

Kidman and Urban have been married since 2006. The couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Speaking to People in 2019, the “Being the Ricardos” star recalled the moment she knew Urban was “the love of my life.”

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman told the outlet. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

In May, Kidman surprised fans when she joined her husband onstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Introducing herself as “Nicole Urban,” the actor playfully said she’d merely wanted to retrieve the singer-songwriter’s jacket.

“You put it on the floor, and I’m worried,” Kidman quipped.

Urban will resume his Speed of Now Tour with a performance in Charlotte, North Carolina. He and fellow musician Richard Marx have also just unveiled “One Day Longer,” a new duet that will appear on Marx’s forthcoming album, “Songwriter.”