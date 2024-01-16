Nicole Kidman says she’s fibbed about her height throughout her career.
The actor acknowledged that she has been rounding down her height for some time during an interview on the “Radio Times” podcast, which came out Tuesday.
“I say I’m 5-foot-10-1/2, but I’m really 5-foot-11,” she revealed, noting how she was once told: “You won’t have a career. You’re too tall.”
The “Big Little Lies” star said that her height has been a challenge from the start, explaining that she was almost turned away from an audition for “Annie” when she was a just a child.
“I had to talk my way through the door because they were measuring you when you went in!” she recalled, noting that she had been 2 inches over the 5-foot-4 height limit.
Though she wasn’t cast, Kidman said that she was grateful for whoever decided to overlook her stature that day.
“I didn’t get the part,” Kidman said on the podcast. “I didn’t even get a callback, but at least I got to sing four lines of ‘A Chorus Line.’”
The “Eyes Wide Shut” actor said that she’s gone through her fair share of rejection, but added that she’s also experienced times when people were willing to “take a bet” on her — providing a lesson that she’s passed on to her three daughters.
“What I tell my daughters is that none of it matters,” she said. “What matters is how you allow other people to either say yes or no to you, and whether you accept that. Inner resilience as a human being, that’s the superpower, really.”