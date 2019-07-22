Nicole Kidman doesn’t mind being a muse for husband Keith Urban, though his recent song about her put the “Big Little Lies” actress in an awkward spot during a radio interview.

Kidman called into Sydney’s “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” on KIIS-1065 on Sunday and addressed the slightly suggestive lyrics (for a country song, anyway) in his 2018 track, “Gemini.”

Host Kyle Sandilands asked the actress what she thought of the song calling her “a maniac in bed.” The full lyric is: “She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in her head.”

“I don’t censor his art, if I can be a muse for it,” Kidman said, laughing. She added: “It is embarrassing, but at the same time, it’s better than saying, ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!’”

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 2 in Paris.

Sandilands then asked Kidman about another lyric: “She’s waking to make love in the middle of the night.”

“No! What?! Shut up, you’re making that up, Kyle! Shut up!” the actress said, giggling and seeming confused about whether the line was actually her husband’s lyric. “I’m not answering that ― that’s outrageous,” she protested.

Urban called the song and its suggestive lyrics “super sexy” in an interview with Rolling Stone last year. He wrote the song with pop singer Julia Michaels, and songwriters Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Kidman and Urban kiss at the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

Urban said previously that after Michaels wrote the “maniac” line, his “first reaction was, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I’d say that.’ And she goes, ‘You pretty much just did,’” during their brainstorming session.

He added: “Again, it’s really one of the things I love about the way [Michaels] writes. It’s unfiltered. It’s pure. It’s truth. It was such a playful song, that in the context of that kind of song, which is super sexy to begin with, it just went together for me.”

Urban told iNews in March that his wife loves the song. Maybe she just doesn’t love analyzing it!

Listen to the song below: