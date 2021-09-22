Nicole Kidman Shares The Exact Moment She Realized She Was A 'Goner' For Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman revealed the very romantic New York City moment that got her swooning over Keith Urban many moons ago.

The “Nine Perfect Strangers” star, appearing virtually on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, was asked to tell the story of how her country music star husband first swept her off her feet. (Watch the interview above.)

“When did you know?” asked Fallon.

Urban “sat on the stoop of my New York apartment,” Kidman explained.

“I came out at 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers,” she said. “And that was it. I was a goner.”

She went on to say that it was in that moment, “I’m like, ‘Yes I’ll marry you!’”

Kidman has talked about falling for Urban before, telling People in 2019 that it was the morning of her 38th birthday that he surprised her, then took her to Woodstock, New York, on a motorbike.

“It was pretty intense. I believed by that point he was the love of my life,” she said at the time. “Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.’”

The couple met in 2005 and got married in June 2006.