Nicole Richie Accidentally Sets Her Hair On Fire While Blowing Out Birthday Candles

Nicole Richie’s hair caught on fire as she blew out the candles on her 40th birthday cake.

Richie screamed as the flames spread. A friend then quickly batted them out.

The reality TV star turned actor and fashion designer shared footage of the scary moment to Instagram on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if she was injured. But she had a lighthearted caption for the clip, writing, “Well, so far 40 is 🔥.”

Watch the video here:

“That’s hot,” Richie’s rocker husband, Joel Madden, joked in the comments, a possible reference to Richie’s “Simple Life” co-star Paris Hilton’s iconic catchphrase.

Singers Kelly Rowland and Katy Perry and actors Amy Schumer, Olivia Munn and Zooey Deschanel had similar stunned responses to the footage: