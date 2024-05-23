RFK Jr.'s Running Mate, Nicole Shanahan, Once Had A Fling With Elon Musk: Report

Shanahan, who was announced as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate in March, reportedly lived a plush life during her five-year marriage to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, when she was part of the Valley’s most elite social circles.
The investigation, which cites at least 20 sources and includes an extensive list of documents, alleges that Shanahan regularly did drugs, including cocaine, ketamine and psychedelic mushrooms, with the upper echelon of tech society and once had an affair with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a claim both have previously denied.
HuffPost reached out to Musk and Shanahan on Wednesday for comment on this article but had not gotten a response as of late Wednesday.
Shanahan and Brin married in 2018 and initially enjoyed a lavish life together, traveling the world, spending time on Brin’s yacht and staying in “the most elite camps” at Burning Man, the desert festival beloved by the tech world.
But, according to the report, things between the pair became strained during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, around the same time their daughter Echo was diagnosed with autism.
Amid the alleged rift, sources told The New York Times that Shanahan began “going out more without Mr. Brin,” when her partying reached unhealthy levels of excess.
Documents reviewed by the Times show that at a Miami party in early 2021, Shanahan became so intoxicated by drugs and alcohol that she required an IV infusion.
That fall, the former tech attorney threw herself a Studio 54-themed birthday party in New York, which was attended by Musk, who was then a close friend of Brin’s.
Musk and Shanahan would cross paths again at a December 2021 party hosted by his brother, Kimball Musk, in honor of the high-profile Miami art fair, Art Basel.
During that gathering, Musk and Shanahan allegedly used ketamine together and “disappeared for several hours,” as corroborated by four people briefed on the events and related documents.
Three of the Times’ sources claim Shanahan later told Brin she had sex with Musk, including details she also allegedly relayed to family, friends and other confidants.
Brin and Shanahan, according to court documents, separated two weeks after the party and alleged encounter. The tech giant filed for divorce in January 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
