YouTube star Nicole Thea and her baby son have died, it has been confirmed.
The 24-year-old vlogger had been pregnant with her son, and only a few weeks away from her due date, prior to their deaths.
Nicole’s mother shared the tragic news on Sunday, but it has not been confirmed how they both died.
In a post on Instagram, Nicole’s mom revealed the YouTube star and her partner, Global Boga, had named their baby Reign.
She wrote: “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.
“Also Nicole pre-scheduled a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.
“As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum.”
Nicole’s momadded: “RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.”
The star had more than 85,000 subscribers on YouTube, where she posted videos about her life and pregnancy, as well as hair tutorials and travel and dance videos.
Many fans paid tribute to Nicole and Reign with messages on Twitter.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Sands works to support anyone affected by the death of a baby.
- Tommy’s fund research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth, and provide pregnancy health information to parents.
- Saying Goodbye offers support for anyone who has suffered the loss of a baby during pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.