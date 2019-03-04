Nicolle Wallace Warns The House's Latest Trump Investigation May Be His 'Undoing'

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace warned that President Donald Trump “will long for the days” when special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation was the only one focusing on him after the House Judiciary Committee launched a new investigation into the president’s dealings Monday.

“The scrutiny of Trump’s businesses, White House and family is about to be the primary focus of the House Judiciary Committee, and if the Mueller probe is something that has Trump frenzied and wild-eyed, the House investigations may very well be his undoing,” Wallace said Monday.

The House’s investigation will look at whether Trump engaged in possible corruption, obstruction of justice and abuse of power.

Wallace reminded her viewers that the Justice Department’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state started as a document request from the House committee investigating the 2012 attack on two U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya.

“People underestimate the danger of these committee investigations,” the host said, referencing the damage the email investigation did to Clinton’s 2016 Democratic candidacy for president.