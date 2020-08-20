Nicolle Wallace: Obama's DNC Speech Channeled 'The Fury' Of All Former Presidents

Former President Barack Obama’s Wednesday night speech for the Democratic National Convention channeled a sense of despair and anger against President Donald Trump that defied party lines, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said.

“Obama’s speech shook me because of his despair laid bare,” Wallace said. She cited Trump’s unpresidential behavior and his coziness with Russia as factors that would enrage “every living former president.”

“We cannot fathom the fury and the despair and the rage that every former living president ― I’m going to go out on a limb and say the dead ones too ― when they watch Donald Trump. And I’ve not seen any living president tap that well of despair and be vulnerable enough to share it with the country.”

"I have a hunch that every living former president would speak from the same deep well of despair," @NicolleDWallace says of fmr. President Obama's #DemConvention speech.



“We cannot fathom the fury...that every former living president...[feels] when they watch Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/E9gCmr404f — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 20, 2020

Wallace added that the vulnerability in Obama’s remarks allowed vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ follow-up speech to shine with its hopeful celebration of diversity and a future America where all are welcome.

“I think that this convention’s storytelling is second to none,” Wallace said, calling the speakers’ dramatic stories of the pain caused by Trump’s regime “Hollywood-like.”

Wallace’s potent take on Obama garnered praise on Twitter, with multiple voices echoing the words of the MSNBC host.

Nicole Wallace killing it on MSNBC — Michael Blumenthal (@mikeblu201) August 20, 2020

Nicole Wallace, If you love this country, watching trump has been "gutting". The right word. — Marcia Olson (@MarciaOlson17) August 20, 2020

If you didn't hear Nicolle Wallace tonight - you must. In a night of truth-telling, she captures why Obama's speech was one we will never forget. I'm so happy the Dems are mincing no words. This needs to end Nov 3. https://t.co/SEoLqRyRlP — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) August 20, 2020

watching nicole wallace get very emotional about watching obama get emotional about what a trash president donald trump has been is not something 2010 erin would have predicted 2020 erin would have been doing — Erin GARGAMEL Ryan (@morninggloria) August 20, 2020

Nicole Wallace has this so right - some of the Trump felons and co-conspirators *have* seen Kamala up close. And they fear her. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) August 20, 2020

