Nicolette Sheridan Reacts To Felicity Huffman's 'Disgraceful' College Cheating Scandal

Consider Nicolette Sheridan “extremely disturbed” by the college cheating scandal involving her former “Desperate Housewives” co-star Felicity Huffman.

The actress, who starred alongside Huffman on the ABC primetime soap for five seasons, is the first cast member to break their silence about her one-time on-screen neighbor ― and it doesn’t sound like she’ll be asking for a cup of sugar anytime soon.

While Sheridan prefaced her comments by stating that the public doesn’t “know the facts,” she didn’t exactly hold back when asked about her reaction to her co-star’s alleged crimes.

“We can be extremely disturbed by the entitlement, the power, and money that can take away from less privileged [people]. And that to me is disgraceful,” the actress told Access on Monday.

“I think there are ways to remedy a system that isn’t working, and I think has been broken for a long time,” she continued.

Huffman and dozens of other wealthy individuals, including “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, were indicted earlier this month as part of an alleged nationwide college admission cheating scam involving elite universities.

Huffman, who was arrested and later released on a $250,000 bond, is accused of paying $15,000 “to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” according to the indictment.

The actress has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud and is set to return to court in Boston, Massachusetts, for a preliminary hearing on Mar. 29.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, Nicolette Sherian and Marcia Cross pictured together at the 57th annual Emmy Awards.

When asked if she had discussed the scandal with any members the “Desperate Housewives” cast, Sheridan pushed back, joking, “Oh, you’re just looking for gossip, aren’t you!”

Sheridan’s relationship with her fellow “Desperate Housewives” was rumored to have been strained before her abrupt exit from the series.

Her time on Wisteria Lane ended in a particularly dramatic fashion on- and off-screen ― her character was unceremoniously electrocuted in the fifth season ― due to her clashes with series creator and producer Marc Cherry.

Following her departure, Sheridan filed a $20 million wrongful dismissal suit against the network and Cherry, accusing him writing her out of the series due to complaints she made over an alleged assault on set.