MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace argued that Democrats had Republicans in a corner on Tuesday after party leaders said they would not attempt to impeach President Donald Trump without clear evidence of criminal conduct and bipartisan support.

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made headlines for telling The Washington Post that Democrats would not attempt to impeach Trump without bipartisan support and overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing. In the same interview, Pelosi said that the path to impeachment is so divisive that, unless there was clear evidence of him breaking the law, Trump is “just not worth it.”

“By insisting that impeachment is not the goal, but rather, uncovering criminal conduct, Democrats are depriving Donald Trump of his favorite straw man argument ― that Democrats are obsessed with the “I” word,” Wallace said before playing several clips of the president ranting about Democrats actively trying to impeach him.

Wallace also noted comments made by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who has said that the committee first needs to complete its investigations into the president before knowing if any possible offenses are worthy of impeachment.

“Guy needs a new stump speech,” Wallace quipped about Trump. “Democrats effectively checkmating Republicans in Congress by saying, ‘We will only move toward impeachment if there’s evidence of criminal conduct,’ and practically daring the GOP to say they’d let crimes committed by the president slide.”