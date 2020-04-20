'Guy Is Bananas': Nicolle Wallace Dogs Trump Over Latest Twitter Rant

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace called out President Donald Trump over his latest Twitter meltdown and said anyone else would’ve had a “Zoom intervention” by now.
Trump ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Twitter for calling him a “weak leader” during a Fox News interview for deflecting blame over his administration’s shortcomings in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He described Pelosi as an “inherently ‘dumb’ person,” predicted she would be “overthrown,” then for good measure warned that Fox News was on a “bad path” for even having her on the air.
Wallace, who served as communications director for President George W. Bush tweeted:
