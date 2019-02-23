MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said on Friday that President Donald Trump had “greenlit a war” around race in the United States.

The host of “Deadline: White House” aired audio of conservative lawyer Joe diGenova telling Fox News host Laura Ingraham on her podcast earlier in the week that “we are in a civil war in this country”

Wallace agreed with diGenova’s assertion in a lengthy panel discussion on the arrest of a lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard who is accused of plotting a terror attack on leading Democrats and journalists.

“But I think the conversation on race, it’s not even a conversation anymore, it’s what Joe diGenova said it was, it’s a war,” Wallace explained, claiming that Trump had “permitted” and “greenlit a war in this country around race.”