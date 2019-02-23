MEDIA

Nicolle Wallace: Donald Trump ‘Greenlit A War In This Country Around Race’

The MSNBC host said it could be "the most dangerous thing he's done."

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said on Friday that President Donald Trump had “greenlit a war” around race in the United States.

The host of “Deadline: White House” aired audio of conservative lawyer Joe diGenova telling Fox News host Laura Ingraham on her podcast earlier in the week that “we are in a civil war in this country

Wallace agreed with diGenova’s assertion in a lengthy panel discussion on the arrest of a lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard who is accused of plotting a terror attack on leading Democrats and journalists.

“But I think the conversation on race, it’s not even a conversation anymore, it’s what Joe diGenova said it was, it’s a war,” Wallace explained, claiming that Trump had “permitted” and “greenlit a war in this country around race.”

“And if you think about the most dangerous thing he’s done, that might be it,” she added.

