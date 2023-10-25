LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday mocked Donald Trump’s apparent inability to sway the House GOP race to replace ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker.

Wallace, on her “Deadline: White House” show, first described Republicans’ weekslong failure to elect a new speaker as “like the worst, most unserious but still very watchable reality TV show ever” with its “backbiting, score-settling, alliance-making and breaking.”

She later turned to Trump’s unsuccessful efforts to influence the vote.

Trump and Fox News’ Sean Hannity backed election-denier Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) candidacy, which imploded last week.

“The structural problem is that Trump doesn’t have enough juice to get anyone home, right?” noted Wallace, who served as White House communications director under former President George W. Bush but now describes herself as a “self-loathing former Republican.”

“Trump plus Hannity equals nada. Nothing. Zilch. Failure,” she added. “I’m talking to you, Jim.”