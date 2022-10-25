MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace, who served as White House communications director for former President George W. Bush, asked Monday if U.S. elections should now be monitored by international allies.

The “Deadline: White House” host noted the “pervasive” threat to voting amid former President Donald Trump’s repetition of his baseless 2020 election fraud claims and the subsequent surveillance of ballot drop boxes by armed individuals in some locations.

“Do you think it’s time to ask for friends and allies to come over and help us monitor our elections? We used to do that in other burgeoning and threatened democracies,” she told Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.).

Himes explained why, at present, he was against the idea.

“I’m not there, and I know why you’re asking what you’re asking and you’re not wrong,” he told Wallace. “The kind of intimidation that is threatened around polling places. I mean, you’ve seen the pictures of the guys with assault weapons near boxes. That stuff is intimidating.”

“That used to be the province of, I hate to use the term, but third world countries that didn’t care about democracy,” he continued.

“This is something for us to work out ourselves and, you know, we, at some point the United States is going to need to collectively decide that not only are we going to oppose Russians and Chinese and North Koreans and Iranians messing around with our elections, we’re not going to allow the Republican Party to do it, either,” he added, urging the passage of the Electoral Count Act reform bill.

Watch the video here: