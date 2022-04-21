Nicolle Wallace Explains How GOP Is Using Russian Playbook In Its Culture Wars

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday slammed Republican culture war tactics, likening them to the dehumanization of Ukrainians by Russian troops.

Wallace, a White House communications director for former President George W. Bush, said the GOP’s aggressive rhetoric on issues such as critical race theory was intended to “dehumanize” the opposition, much like what Russian troops are attempting to do in their actual military invasion of Ukraine.

“The truth is, dehumanization as a tactic for politics is from war,” she said.

“Dehumanization, it’s a tactic,” Wallace continued. “Speaking of right now, the Russians get their soldiers to rape children by dehumanizing them.”