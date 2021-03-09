MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Reveals What Now ‘Terrifies’ Her About The GOP

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Monday told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert what now really scares her about the Republican Party following its capitulation to former President Donald Trump.

Wallace, who served as White House communications director under former President George W. Bush, first described herself as a “self-loathing former Republican.”

The “Deadline: White House” anchor lamented how the GOP today isn’t even trying to spin events and was now just built on a foundation of B.S.

“They are so far from the truth that you can no longer have a conversation with them about how to solve anything because they don’t agree on what the problems are and that terrifies me,” she added.

