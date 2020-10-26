Nicolle Wallace Slams Conservative Columnist's 'Bitchy' Take On Kamala Harris

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace isn’t having any of conservative columnist Peggy Noonan’s sexist criticism of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
In a controversial article published over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal opinion writer rubbished the senator from California, who could become the first Black woman to be vice president, for being “giddy” on the campaign trail.
Noonan wrote: “She’s dancing with drum lines and beginning rallies with “Wassup, Florida!” She’s throwing her head back and laughing a loud laugh, especially when nobody said anything funny. She’s the younger candidate going for the younger vote, and she’s going for a Happy Warrior vibe, but she’s coming across as insubstantial, frivolous. When she started to dance in the rain onstage, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Mary J. Blige’s ‘Work That,’ it was embarrassing.”
Noonan noted that “apparently you’re not allowed to say these things because she’s a woman” and called for Harris to be more serious.
On MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” on Monday, Wallace said she revered Noonan, a former speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, but was completely disappointed by her words.
“When you’re a white woman and you’re a Republican, there’s just certain stuff culturally that you don’t know jack bleep about, and you should keep your mouth shut when other people ... ,” she said.
“This to me, felt tone-deaf, it felt nasty, it felt personal and it felt bitchy,” she added.
MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri, said she’d “never been more disappointed in a woman that I thought I admired in my life.”
“Well, I’ll tell her what’s ‘embarrassing,’” she added. “A president that pays off porn stars. A president that pulls babies out of the arms of their mothers. A president who says he likes to grab women by the you-know-what. A president who uses the White House for campaign events. A president who praises white supremacists. And, yes, even a president who can’t dance, doesn’t know how to show joy or empathy, and tries to do some kind of ridiculous arm thrust to ‘YMCA.’ That is what’s embarrassing.”
McCaskill went on to praise Harris, a senator from California, saying she was “anything but embarrassing.”
“She is uplifting, she is inspirational, she is strong and substantial, and she is going to be one hell of a vice president,” she said.
“I have never loved you more,” Wallace told her.
Watch more below.
We want to know what you’re hearing on the ground from the candidates. If you get any interesting ― or suspicious! ― campaign mailers, robocalls or hear anything else you think we should know about, email us at scoops@huffpost.com.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place