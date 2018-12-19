'Ouch!' MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Mocks Michael Flynn's Old 'Lock Her Up' Chants

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday shared footage of Michael Flynn that will likely haunt the disgraced former national security adviser to President Donald Trump for years to come.

Flynn, who is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty last year to lying to the FBI, was met with “Lock him up!” chants as he left a federal court in Washington earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Those cries were a callback to the 2016 Republican National Convention, where Flynn led the crowd in a “lock her up” chant aimed at Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

“Damn right!” Flynn exclaimed as the crowd chanted in footage replayed by Wallace on Tuesday.

“Ouch!” Wallace said after the clip. “It’s the kind of irony that hits you like a ton of bricks.”