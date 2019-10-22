MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace mocked White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for “drowning in flop sweat” as they attempted to defend President Donald Trump in a pair of awkward TV interviews on Sunday.

But she saved her harshest words ― and more than a little mocking laugher ― for Pompeo.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Pompeo about Mulvaney’s admission last week that the White House had withheld aid from Ukraine in order to pressure the nation into investigating Democrats at Trump’s insistence. At first, Pompeo tried to dismiss the situation as “hypothetical.” Stephanopoulos quickly reminded him that it wasn’t hypothetical, but rather a direct comment from Mulvaney.

That led to three seconds of silence from Pompeo followed by laughter from Wallace and her panel.

Wallace, who served in the administration of President George W. Bush, said:

“I was a communications director for a White House that didn’t get a lot of points for communicating. That was the worst appearance by an executive branch official I’ve ever seen in my career.”

Wallace even compared it to an famous moment during the Bush presidency.

“When Colin Powell’s aides swung the camera away, I cringed less,” she said, referring to a 2004 interview in which a press aide to the then-secretary of state tried to cut off an interview by swinging a camera away from him. Powell apologized and ordered the camera put back in place so he could answer the question.

“What’s he hiding?” Wallace wondered about Pompeo.

