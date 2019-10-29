MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Calls Fox News Attacks On Veteran Official 'Chickens**t'

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace summed up attempts to slur the patriotism of a national security official who listened in on President Donald Trump’s Ukraine phone call as “chickens**t.”

On Monday, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and her guests, former Justice Department lawyer John Yoo and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, tried to paint war veteran Alexander Vindman, who testified to Congress that he was troubled by Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as disloyal to the United States.

Wallace, the White House communications director under President George W. Bush, mentioned Vindman’s qualifications and achievements, which include serving in Iraq and earning a Purple Heart. She went in for the kill by mentioning that Vindman joined the National Security Council last year after passing an extensive background check, “unlike some other West Wing advisers we know.”

That appeared to be a dig at Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and adviser, who only received a security clearance in May 2018 after longstanding scrutiny over his alleged meetings with foreign officials.

Wallace then went after Ingraham, Yoo and former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.), who suggested on CNN that Vindman’s loyalty might be suspect because he was born in Ukraine before his family moved to the United States.

She didn’t mince words, either.

After playing a clip of Yoo saying “some people” might call Vindman’s work “espionage,” she jumped in.

“Except those people aren’t chickenshit like the three of you,” Wallace said, “and they know he passed a background check that the president’s daughter and son-in-law didn’t.”

You can see the segment in the tweet below:

Nicole Wallace hits back at Laura Ingraham, John Yoo and Sean Duffy for their attacks on Vindman's patriotism: "except those people aren't chickenshit like the three of you and they know that he passed a background check that the President's daughter and son-in-law didn't." pic.twitter.com/2tiQPw8lsb — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Wallace’s burn has made her a hot topic on Twitter.

She didn’t hit back at them. She ran them over with a zamboni of truth. — Stuart Parsons (@weallscrewed) October 29, 2019

Nicole Wallace calling Laura Ingraham “chickenshit” is better for my soul than any cute kitten video ever. pic.twitter.com/1QrpqCTsaJ — SeanKentComedy (@seankent) October 29, 2019

Nicole Wallace was like

I get paid enough I don’t mind taking a penalty just to call Laura Ingraham a chickenshit in a close crop lookin like pic.twitter.com/qwxZDOeq9I — elseedubya (@elseedubya) October 29, 2019

Mashup of a sports bar cheering and Nicolle Wallace calling Laura Ingraham chicken shit pic.twitter.com/H3P6fEdACK — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 29, 2019