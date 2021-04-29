Nicolle Wallace Rips Tim Scott's Rebuttal: 'From A Planet Where Facts Don't Matter'

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace made quick work of Sen. Tim Scott’s Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

“This is a speech delivered from a planet where facts don’t matter, which is where the current Republican Party resides,” said Wallace, who was communications director for President George W. Bush. “It’s really not his fault, but it is his responsibility to get his facts straight.”

Scott (R-S.C.) claimed in his speech that the “tide had already turned” against coronavirus before Biden took office and credited former President Donald Trump for that.

Wallace wasn’t buying it.

“He said that Biden inherited a country that had already rounded the bend on COVID,” she said. “Four thousand people a day were dying in January, so I don’t know, again, on what planet we rounded the bend.”

She said Scott’s speech contained “a lot of disinformation” that felt “almost scripted” by someone close to Trump.

Wallace also delivered a fact-check to Scott’s comments on the Georgia voting law: