Nicolle Wallace Zings Trump With A Jab On What She'd Rather Vote For

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace urged the Democratic Party to resolve its internal issues on Monday, declaring that she’d vote for any candidate it chose over President Donald Trump, whom she blasted as “the enemy.”

Wallace’s comments came during the network’s Iowa caucus coverage, following a disagreement between her guests, political commentator Jason Johnson and Nina Turner, an adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). The two had clashed over Turner’s characterization of billionaire presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who skipped the Iowa caucuses, as an “oligarch” who bought his way into the election.

Wallace told them she understood their different views about the U.S. political system, but pivoted away from their heated debate with her own reminder: “The enemy is the guy in the Oval Office who thinks there were good people on both sides at Charlottesville.”

“The enemy is the guy in the Oval Office who just got a permission slip to cheat in presidential elections. The enemy is a guy who called his generals ‘dopes’ and ‘losers’ who he didn’t want to go into battle with,” Wallace added.

“That is the enemy, and I am nauseous when I see Democrats fight amongst themselves.”

“I’ve said I’ll vote for … if y’all pick an automobile, I will vote for it.”

Watch the segment on MSNBC below.