Nicolle Wallace Sums Up Trump's Latest Excuse In 2 Scathing Words

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Donald Trump sounds like a “crazy hoarder” with his latest attempt to explain why he kept classified documents.

Trump, who was indicted on 37 counts including allegedly keeping sensitive materials, told Fox News he has been too busy to go through all of the boxes he took from the White House.

“These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things,” Trump said. “Golf shirts, clothing, pants, shoes.”

Wallace called it “remarkable” that the former president’s excuses have shifted so dramatically from insisting he can keep whatever he wants to claiming he just didn’t have the time to sort through the boxes.

“He’s so addled he’s talking about stuffing his pants in with his desk stuff,” she said on “Deadline White House” on Tuesday. “Why were his pants in with his papers? He sounds like a crazy hoarder.”

See more of her conversation with former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) below:

"Donald Trump suffers from several different types of vanities, one of them is that he can do no wrong... Trump just lives his life that way, he thinks that if he does something, that it can't possibly be wrong" - @DavidJollyFL w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/zPRCA6G2R1 — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) June 20, 2023