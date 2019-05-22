Nicolle Wallace Reveals Trump's 'Lie To End All Lies' In Rose Garden Meltdown

President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with Congressional Democrats on Wednesday, opting to instead hold a news conference in which he demanded that all investigations into him and his presidency end.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said the event was filled with too many “lies and distortions” to cover all of them on her show.

“Your blood boils listening to him,” she said at one point. “Each one more audacious than the one before it.”

She ran through what she called her top five lies from the press conference, including one she called “what might be the lie to end all lies.”

That’s when Trump responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s accusation earlier in the day that he is “engaged in a cover-up.”

“I don’t do cover-ups,” Trump claimed.

“You’ve been indicted, basically, for one,” Wallace replied. “This is the president whose signature is on checks to Michael Cohen who paid hush money to a porn star.”

See Wallace’s full takedown and her panel discussion above.